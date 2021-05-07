Survey shows increasing trust in Malaysian institutions in managing Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer revealed that trust in all Malaysian institutions, including government, business, media, and non-government organisations (NGOs), has increased as a result of assertive action in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, it said Malaysia achieved an average Trust Index score of 66 points (pts), which rose six pts from 2020, and climbed two spots to the seventh position on the Global Trust Index ranking.

The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer is the firm’s 21st annual trust and credibility survey.

The survey was powered by research firm Edelman Data & Intelligence and consisted of 30-minute online interviews conducted between Oct 19 and Nov 18, 2020.

Malaysia’s Trust Index was higher than the Asia Pacific (62 pts) and global (56 pts) averages in managing the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic challenge.

Nonetheless, the survey noted that trust is built on fragile foundations, as escalating pandemic fears have created a dramatic increase in the urgency for these institutions to find solutions for critical societal problems.

Improving the healthcare system has become 62 pts more important, along with addressing poverty (53 pts) and improving the education system (53 pts).

This suggests that most foundational building blocks of society need a reset, it said.

For more information, visit https://www.edelman.com/trust-barometer. — Bernama