Survey shows Malaysia’s top employers offering jobs despite pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: A survey by LinkedIn has identified 15 top companies in Malaysia which have continued to hire new employees despite the ongoing pandemic that have severely affected business activities.

According to GKK Consultants Sdn Bhd (GKK), the poll by the social networking website for business professionals revealed that more than 45,000 jobs are currently waiting to be filled in the country.

The top employers comprise local companies and multinational corporations, including Petronas, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd and Axiata Group.

GKK, a human resource and training consultancy which works closely with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), said the poll revealed that these employers have offered job-seekers places within their organisations to grow their professional careers.

“Although this survey singled out top Malaysian corporations that have grown by leaps and bounds over the years, there are many positive traits and examples that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can follow and emulate within their own management systems,” GKK’s group chief executive officer, Gajendran Balasingham, said in a statement today.

LinkedIn’s methodology covered seven key areas, namely, career progression, advancement and promotions, human resources skills, company stability and affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

“‘No matter how small their workforce is, what shines through is the employers’ emphasis on employee growth, ongoing training and skills upgrade, and tracking employees’ mental health and well-being, especially during these uncertain times of the pandemic,” he said.

Although many SMEs have had to close down due to financial difficulties, many have also braved the uncertainties, changing their business strategies and staying afloat while still maintaining staff strength with the hope that conditions would eventually improve.

More than 67,000 people were retrenched just between January and July last year.

“Together with the Socso and the Human Resources Development Fund, GKK has been conducting customised training courses to help these workers enhance and elevate their skills with the aim of maximising their competitive advantage,” said Gajendran.

With these new skills, they are better equipped for re-employment.

“We have conducted around 80 sessions with the aim of equipping them with current skills expected within their sectors and to improve their employability.

“So far, more than 500 workers who were retrenched have been retrained under the Employee Insurance System (EIS) which is paid for by Socso,” he added. -Bernama