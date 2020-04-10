Surveyor fined RM1,000 for defying MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A surveyor who defied the Movement Control Order (MCO), which is in force to curb the spread of Covid-19, by going to a mosque, purportedly to pray, was fined RM1,000, in default a month jail, by the Selayang magistrate’s court, here today.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the fine, which is the maximum for the offence, on Zamli Abd Halim, 45, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with flouting MCO by failing to show reasonable cause for being in a disease infected area, which is an offence under Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Zamli was caught at the Al-Syakirin Mosque in Gombak here at 10.45am last April 4.

He was also fined another RM2,500, in default three months’ jail, for trespassing into the quarters at the mosque compound at 10.30am the same day. - Bernama