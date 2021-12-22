Survivor questions minister after only Indonesians came to rescue

PETALING JAYA: A flood victim in Hulu Langat has questioned cabinet minister Tan Sri Noh Omar on the government’s delayed reaction in rescuing those trapped during the weekend floods.

The incident which went viral on social media yesterday showed a woman telling Noh Omar, that no action was taken by the government and enforcement agencies despite numerous calls made to the government agencies.

She revealed that it was Indonesian citizens who finally came to the rescue instead of local agencies.

“On the day of the incident, we were trapped from midnight until 4.30am. We called every government agency, but no action was taken when we were in a critical situation.

“We called the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, and even Sungai Besi Army camp. I even tried calling a local tv producer for help.

“But none helped us, who were trapped in our house. No government agency came to help us.

“Why do the help only come when the flood is already receding? When the water reached the roof, none of them came to help,“ the woman was heard saying in a recorded video taken during the visit.

Noh, who is the entrepreneur development and cooperative minister, was at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abdul Jalil to deliver some aid to flood-stricken victims.

The women also pointed out that the only agency that came to Hulu Langat during the tragedy was the Civil Defence Force, but they were allegedly equipped with only three boats to help the whole district.