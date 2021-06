JOHOR BAHRU: Easily get exhausted, dizziness and shortness of breath, - those are the post-virus complications that had to be endured by Covid-19 survivor Nor Shahidatul Akma Mohd Noh.

The 32 -year-old principal of a learning centre for the Rohingya community in Kulai, said although she has fully recovered from the deadly virus, her ordeal has yet to come to an end.

Nor Shahidatul Akma said she was infected with Covid-19 after being in close contact with her late father Mohd Noh Suraidi a surau committee member in their residential area in Taman Impian Emas, Skudai, here.

Her 69-year-old father succumbed to the virus on May 16.

“My mother and two younger sisters were also infected. We were admitted to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and Permai Hospital as well as the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Center (PKRC) at the Pasir Gudang City Council Indoor Stadium in stages from 6 May to 16.

“I was told by the medical personnel that we experienced different categories of Covid-19 symptoms. I was in category two (mild symptoms) but after being allowed to return home, the symptoms worsened, resulting in me being admitted again on May 25,” she told reporters recently.

Nor Shahidatul Akma said during that period, she was in a very bad situation and experienced persistent pain.

“I experienced almost all symptoms such as fever, stomach ache, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, body aches as well as chest pain.

“ I still don’t feel completely healthy, even after I recover from the virus. Therefore I have been advised by the doctor to undergo follow-up treatment for six months,” she said.

Nor Shahidatul Akma said following her experience, she called on the community not to underestimate the dangers of Covid-19 and advised them to take the vaccine injection as an early preventive measure..

Following her experience of enduring harrowing series of pain due to Covid-19, Nor Shahidatul Akma reminded the public to never take the virus lightly.

As part of preventive measures against the virus, she also encouraged the public to immediately register for the Covid immunisation programme.

“I’ve read about tips that purportedly can protect us from Covid-19 such as taking ketum drink or cloves. I myself have tried those so called tips as an alternative way to stay safe from the virus.

“But after being infected, I realised that such information was inaccurate and is still not clinically proven. As such, I would like to advise the public to always obtain verified and authentic information on Covid-19,” she said.

Nor Shahidatul Akma also advised the public to stay at home and only go out when it is necessary in an effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country. — Bernama