Suspect arrested for injuring Penang exco Jagdeep

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested a man for investigations into last Friday’s incident where Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo was injured after he was attacked by a foreigner.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain when contacted confirmed the arrest of a suspect who has been remanded for two days.

“Yes, I can confirm that police have detained a man to assist in investigations,“ he said but declined to comment further as the case was still under investigation under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

It is understood that in the incident at about 8.30 pm, Jagdeep, who is Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, was at a restaurant in Tanjung Bungah here when an unknown foreign man approached the former and pushed him until he fell.

The 51-year-old politician is being treated at a private hospital here for a broken left ankle. - Bernama