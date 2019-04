KOTA BARU: Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for investigation into the death of a man in Kampung Kedondong, Kadok, here yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the suspect was arrested at about 3am today in the same village.

Police have identified the victim as Md Daud Isa, 31, of Kampung Biah here, he told reporters when met after the Kelantan police contingent monthly assembly and presentation of excellent service award here today.

Md Daud’s body, with injuries on the head, face and body, was found by passers-by near a padi field in Kampung Kedondong at about 8.30 pm yesterday.

Hasanuddin urged those with information or who witnessed the incident to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama