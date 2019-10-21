Suspect detained after discovery of pygmy elephant carcass with bullet wounds

BELURAN: A local man, 20, was detained to help in the investigations involving the discovery of the carcass of a pygmy elephant with bullet wounds in an oil palm estate two days ago.

District police chief Supt Kasim Muda said the man who was a security guard at the Labuk IOI Plantation here was detained at about 11.30pm yesterday by a team of police and members of the Sabah Wildlife Department.

“So far, no confession has been recorded in this case.

“Police and members of the Sabah Wildlife Department detained the man to get information on the movement into the plantation. The log book was also taken to check the records,” he said in a statement here today.

Kasim said the Wildlife Department was also getting statements from the people who found the elephant carcass as well as the estate manager.

The carcass of the male pygmy elephant, believed to be dead for about five days, was found in the estate on Saturday with gunshot wounds and without his tusks. — Bernama