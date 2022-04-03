Suspect held after high-speed chase

PETALING JAYA: A foreigner was arrested after being pursued in a high speed chase by police at Kota Damansara on Saturday evening.

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said today that police patrolmen had flagged down a car driven by the 40-year-old suspect at about 5.30pm on seeing the man behaving suspiciously near Jalan Sungai Buloh here.

He said while police were about to conduct checks on the suspect, the man sped off and at attempted to run down a policeman.

Ku Mashariman said the policeman then pulled out his firearm and fired gunshots at the suspect’s car tyres.

However, he said the suspect managed to escape with police hot on his trail.

Ku Mashariman said several other policemen in patrol cars and motorcycles joined in the chase and managed to corner the suspect’s car in Bandar Pinggiran Subang, about three kilometres away.

Ku Mashariman said the suspect was nabbed after a short foot chase and was remanded for four days for investigations.

He said the foreigner had attempted to flee as he did not have valid travel documents.

Ku Mashariman said the suspect is being investigated for attempted murder, defyimg police orders, fleeing from police and offences related to the Immigration Act.

Two videos of the incident taken by the public was shared in the social media today showing the foreigner pulling over his car, jumping out and fleeing on foot with several policemen giving chase before apprehending the man.