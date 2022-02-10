Suspect held over fake hotel discount vouchers

SEREMBAN: A 56-year-old man who sold fake discount vouchers for accommodation at a hotel in Port Dickson was arrested by police in Ampang Jaya, Selangor on Saturday.

Negri Sembilan commercial crimes investigation department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani (pix) said more than a dozen police reports involving losses of over RM25,000 were lodged against the suspect since 2020.

He said among the victims was a teacher who paid the man about RM1,200 for the vouchers for lodging at the Lexis Hibiscus Hotel in Port Dickson.

Aibee said the teacher learnt that the vouchers were invalid and fake after attempting to redeem it.

He said on Friday, a police team from the Nilai CCID traced the suspect and arrested him in Ampang Jaya, Selangor.

Aibee said several items were also seized from the suspect.

He said checks showed that at least 14 police reports were made against the suspect.

Aibee said the investigation papers on the cases has been handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the suspect is expected to be charged for cheating soon.

“We urge the public to not be taken in by the sale of such discount vouchers that offer extremely low prices for hotel stays as it might be fake. They should do some due diligence first with the hotel or tour agencies prior to making the purchase,“ he said.

Aibee said if the public came across such suspicious activities, they should contact the CCID Scam Response Center at 03-26101559/1599 or send a text message via the WhatsApp application to the CCID’s Infoline at 013-2111222; or get information from the semakmule.rmp.gov.my website.