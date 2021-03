KUALA LUMPUR: A suspect was arrested yesterday, more than 12 hours after a 28-year-old pub-goer was murdered at Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 26-year-old was arrested at Selayang Baru, Batu Caves following a raid by the Kuala Lumpur serious crimes division at 3.30pm yesterday.

He said the suspect who has a past criminal record for a drug-related offence was remanded for seven days to assist in the investigations.

Anuar said the suspect had also led police to the homes of several others sought over the murder but the men are believed to have gone into hiding.

He said a hunt for the suspects at large is ongoing.

At least five suspects are being sought by police.

On Saturday, at about 1am a group of men set upon the victim and his 30-year-old friend as they were walking towards their car at a carpark.

Police said revenge over a past rift is believed to be the motive behind the attack.

The duo who were at a pub earlier were slashed with knives and stabbed with broken beer bottles by the group, leaving the younger man dead.

The victim’s friend who suffered serious facial injuries was warded at the KL Hospital.

Videos and photos of the bloody altercation that was shared in the social media yesterday showed two men being assaulted and bleeding profusely.