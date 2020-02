KUCHING: Police have arrested a suspect today, believed to have stabbed a man to death near a shop in Phase Two of the Batu Kawa People’s Housing Plan, here early yesterday morning.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest said a police team from the Patrol Unit detained the suspect hiding in his friend’s house at Everbright Estate in Batu Kawa at about 11am today.

“During the arrest police also found a Perodua Viva car believed to have been used by the suspect to flee during the incident,” he told reporters at the Sarawak contingent police headquarters, here.

The 25-year-old was later taken to Padawan district police headquarters for further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim, identified as Abang Hisalihin Bahthika, 37, was found dead with stab wounds to his left ribs at about 3.40am and initial investigation found the suspect allegedly attacked the victim who he accused of smashing his (suspect’s) car windscreen earlier. - Bernama