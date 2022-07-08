Suspect in married couple’s murder arrested in Genting Highlands

IPOH: The police have arrested a suspect in the case of a married couple who were found dead, believed to have been murdered, in Taman Bercham Aman yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 61-year-old suspect, who is a younger brother of the male victim, was arrested at about 7.45 pm in Genting Highlands, Pahang, yesterday.

“Police also found an axe, believed to have been used in the murder,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect would be taken to the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court today for an order to remand him.

Mior Faridalathrash thanked the Pahang police, Resort World Genting management and the public for their cooperation and assistance which led to the arrest of the suspect within 11 hours of the alleged murder.

In yesterday’s incident, police received information about the tragedy that befell the couple, housewife Ooi Tin Lu, 59, and her mechanic husband Ng Chun Hon, 64, at about 8.50 am from Chun Hon’s elder brother.

According to the complainant, he found his younger brother and sister in law unconscious and covered in blood when he returned home after work.

A police team, together with Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) personnel, went to the scene and found the two victims, believed to be dead due to head injuries.

Following which, the police mounted a search for Chun Hon’s younger brother who disappeared with the victims’ Proton Saga car. - Bernama