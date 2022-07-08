Suspect in murder of married couple in remand

IPOH: The police have obtained an order to remand for a week from today a suspect in the death of a married couple, believed to have been murdered, in Taman Bercham Aman yesterday.

The suspect, who was arrested at about 7.45 pm in Genting Highlands, Pahang, yesterday, was brought to the Magistrate’s Court here at about 9 am today.

The remand order, until July 14, was issued by Magistrate Jeseca Daimis for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In yesterday’s incident, police received information about the tragedy that befell the couple, housewife Ooi Tin Lu, 59, and her mechanic husband Ng Chun Hon, 64, at about 8.50 am from Chun Hon’s elder brother.

According to the complainant, he found his younger brother and sister in law unconscious and covered in blood when he returned home after work.

A police team, together with Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) personnel, went to the scene and found the two victims, believed to be dead due to head injuries.

Following which, the police mounted a search for Chun Hon’s younger brother who disappeared with the victims’ Proton Saga car. - Bernama