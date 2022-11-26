Suspect in RM20m cheating case involving luxury watches, designer handbags arrested

JOHOR BAHRU: A man believed to be involved in luxury watches and handbags fraud totalling RM20 million in Johor, was arrested at a house in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat in a statement today said the 32-year-old local was suspected to be involved in dealings of special or limited edition wristwatches and luxury handbags like LV, Chanel, Dior, Hermes, Rex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet between August and November this year.

He said the suspect was arrested in Kuala Lumpur at 4.45 pm and brought back to Johor, as the cases were reported in the districts of Johor Bahru and Iskandar Puteri.

Kamarul Zaman added that this was following police reports lodged by four businessmen aged between 31 and 40 who claimed that they were cheated by a local man.

He said police investigations also found that the man had been involved in another case in Perak using the same modus operandi.

“The modus operandi used by the individual is to offer victims special or limited edition watches and handbags at below the market prices.

“The victim will deal with the suspect in person, and after agreeing to the offered price, the victim will be asked to make a payment to a bank account as directed,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman however said once the payments were made, the suspect would disappear. The suspect would also be uncontactable,” he said in a statement today.

According to Kamarul Zaman, the suspect has been placed under remand from today until Sunday for cases involving the Johor police. The suspect would be handed over to the Perak police once the investigation here is completed. - Bernama