Suspect in Salor shooting incident arrested

KOTA BHARU: Police have arrested a 35-year-old local man to facilitate an investigation into a shooting case in Kampung Aur Tebing, Salor, here yesterday.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said police were still investigating the motive behind the incident.

“We received a report on the incident from the Pasir Mas Hospital (HPM) at around 11.30 pm yesterday, saying that a man was injured after being shot.

“Based on the report, the victim had reached out to his friend to inform him that he had been shot and ask for help,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said the victim who sustained injuries to his right lung was sent to HPM in an ambulance before being transferred to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code. - Bernama