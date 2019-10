KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a male suspect in connection with the murder of an elderly woman at an apartment in Ampang Jaya last Sept 19.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff (pix) said the suspect, a homeless 27-year-old with two previous records for house-breaking and a drug offence, was arrested at an apartment in Puchong Jaya, near here, yesterday.

The man tested positive for drugs, he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, a post mortem conducted by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre on the woman found that she died due to suffocation.

The woman, aged 85, was found dead, with her hands bound and head covered, at a PKNS Apartment in Ampang Jaya last Sept 19. — Bernama