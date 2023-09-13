Suspect involved in a fight that caused a man’s death in Taiping detained by police

IPOH: Police detained a 40-year-old suspect believed to have been involved in a fight in front of a mart in Pokok Assam, Taiping that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old yesterday.

Taiping police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said police had received a call at about 4.15 pm yesterday about the incident and managed to detain the suspect, a construction worker, at the scene.

“The victim died at the scene and initial police investigations led to the discovery of a helmet and three sticks at the scene,” he said in a statement here.

Razlam said an urine test conducted on the suspect revealed that he was positive for drugs (morphine) and the suspect would be remanded for a week to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He added that the victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for a post-mortem which revealed that the cause of death was due to “coronary atherosclerosis with associated soft tissue injuries”.y atherosclerosis with associated soft tissue injuries”. -Bernama