Suspect involved in murder case at Taman Sentosa Utama, Klang nabbed

SHAH ALAM: The male suspect who was hunted by the police for his alleged involvement in the murder of a local man in a house in Taman Sentosa Utama, Klang last month, was arrested yesterday.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the suspect, B Perkas Rao @ Rider, 41, was detained near Jalan Abadi, Section 25 here at 9.50 pm.

“The suspect was brought to the Klang Magistrate’s Court this morning and allowed to be remanded for seven days until June 14,“ he said in a statement today.

Cha, in a statement yesterday appealed to the public to channel any information to help police track down Perkas Rao, who is suspected to have beaten a 34-year-old victim to death on May 26.

“The victim had 27 bodily injuries and a fractured left leg which was the cause of his death,“ he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama