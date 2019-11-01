Suspect is close to the family: Victim’s daughter

JERANTUT: A family member of three victims, who were hacked and stabbed in Felda Kota Gelanggi Satu on Wednesday, did not expect them to be attacked because they had known the suspect for a long time.

Siti Noraini Zainal Abidin, 33, the second offspring of one of the victims, Zainal Abidin Omar, said that the suspect, who was their neighbour, frequently came to their house to chat with her brother, Mohd Nor Alami who was also injured in the incident.

“We did not know that the suspect has a history of mental illness. From what my brother (Mohd Nor Alami) had told me, the suspect was engaged in conversation with him when he suddenly pulled out a parang and chopped at his left hand.

“Indeed, I was shocked when I heard that the suspect had injured my father, younger brother and niece because he was regarded as part of the family as our relationships were rather close,“ she told reporters when contacted here today.

In the incident at 11.40 pm on Wednesday, besides Mohd Nor Alami, 31, the suspect stabbed Zainal Abidin, 63, several times in the abdomen and hacked the right hand of Zainal Abidin’s granddaughter, Nor Syashakilla Hasbullah, 20, who was settling down to sleep in the living room.

The 32-year-old suspect was said to have turned up at the victims’ house and called Mohd Nor Alami who was watching television to come out, and he was believed to have acted in such a way as he was hallucinating.

The police arrested the suspect several hours after the incident together with a 40-centimetre parang and blood-stained clothes at his house.

Siti Noraini said her brother was discharged from the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh near here today while her father was scheduled to undergo a third surgery tomorrow at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, Nor Syashakilla was still warded at the hospital for monitoring purposes, said Siti Noraini.

“We are grateful that the three of them are safe and in stable conditions, especially my father who was previously in critical condition due to the serious injuries he sustained in the attack,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Jerantut district police chief Supt Mazlan Hassan said the suspect was remanded until Sunday to assist in investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 20 years jail and whipping, upon conviction.

Initial investigations found that the suspect had previously received treatments for mental illness but had no criminal record or drug addiction problem. — Bernama