Suspect remanded over alleged murder of unemployed man under police surveillance

IPOH: A male suspect has been placed under remand for seven days until Saturday (Jan 7), following the case of an unemployed man under police surveillance who was found dead in front of his house in Taman Klebang Putra, Chemor, here on Friday (Dec 30).

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the order to remand the 27-year-old was given by the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court.

“The request for remand is to enable further investigations to be carried out in accordance with Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

The victim reportedly died at the scene of the incident at about 11.30 pm, and preliminary checks found injuries on the body.

The police initially did not rule out the possibility of sudden death, but the post-mortem done at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here confirmed that the victim’s death was due to various injuries caused by blunt objects and the case was classified as murder. - Bernama