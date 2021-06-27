Suspect shot dead in raid

GEORGE TOWN: A suspect in a criminal case was shot dead by the police in a raid at a farm in Air Terjun Bayan Lepas near here, early today.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the raid was conducted at about 3.30am after the police received a tip-off on the whereabouts of the 34-year-old man.

“When the police team arrived, the suspect suddenly attacked them with a machete, causing one of the policemen to be injured.

“In self-defence, a policeman fired two shots at the suspect, who then collapsed. The police called for an ambulance and the medical team that arrived pronounced the suspect dead,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect, who is a local and unemployed, had 22 previous records and was wanted for several cases, including house-breaking and theft, reported in the Barat Daya district. -Bernama