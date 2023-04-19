Suspect under drug influence bites off cop’s finger

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman lost part of his ring finger when bitten by a man believed to be under the influence of drugs in an incident in at the Sungai Besi police station last Monday (April 17).

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the incident occurred at 10.15 pm when the 34-year-old suspect went to the guard post at the police station and threatened to splash acid.

“The suspect then acted aggressively and splashed water on the body and face of one of the policemen on duty at the post before rushing into the station,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the man also threw a canned drink that shattered a glass wall of the guard post.

According to him, the 40-year-old victim, with the rank of Corporal, along with two policemen then attempted to apprehend the suspect, and in the scuffle, the suspect bit the tip of the ring finger of the police corporal.

Zam Halim said the suspect was later arrested and found positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine test.

Investigations also revealed the suspect had received psychiatric treatment in 2000 and he is on remand until April 21, he added. - Bernama