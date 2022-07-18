Suspect who allegedly insulted Islam remanded four days (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A 39-year-old food delivery rider who was arrested on Sunday for insulting Islam has been remanded for four days from today for investigations.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the remand order was issued by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court in the morning.

He said the suspect is being detained at the Dang Wangi police lock-up and the case is being investigated for insulting a religion under Section 298A of the Penal Code and the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Six police reports were lodged against the suspect on Sunday after a video of him berating Malays and insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad surfaced early yesterday.

Several people incensed by the man’s actions, tracked him down and confronted him at his house in Taman Bukit Kuchai, Puchong.

Videos of the man, who is single, being roughed up and scolded by the individuals were also circulated in the social media.

The suspect managed to make a video prior to his arrest where he expressed regret over his actions and apologised.

Later policemen from Bukit Aman showed up at his house and apprehended the man.