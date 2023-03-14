Suspect who attacked Kamal Adli to be charged today

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly assaulted Malaysian artiste Kamal Adli will be charged in Singapore court on Tuesday (March 14).

According to Singapore Police Force (SPF), it will be charging the 33-year-old man in court for “his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon.”

“If convicted, the offence of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, SPF said on Sunday (March 12) at about 9.19pm, it was alerted to a case at 1 Expo Drive where the suspect had allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old man with a baton.

Police had seized the baton as case exhibit and investigations still going on.

SPF noted that it takes a zero-tolerance approach towards such acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Kamal, 36, was injured after he was attacked by a man and had to undergo surgery at a hospital here.

He and his wife Uqasha Senrose were in Singapore for the three-day Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 event starting Friday, at Hall 5A of the Singapore Expo.

According to Uqasha, the incident happened at the end of the event but did not provide details on why her husband was attacked.