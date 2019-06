BAGAN SERAI: A video of a man seen worshiping at a Dato Kong altar while wearing traditional Muslim garments went viral on social media recently.

Police will today release a fisherman who had been arrested yesterday as a suspect in conjunction with the case which took place in Tanjung Piandang.

Yesterday, Omar Bakhtiar said police had arrested the suspect when he came to surrender himself at Kerian police headquarters at 5pm on the same day.

Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said an investigation team from Bukit Aman would be conducting the inspection and would apply for the cancellation of a remand order on the fisherman who should be produced at the Parit Buntar Magistrate Court today.

He said the 43-year-old suspect from Tanjong Piandang is expected to be released on police bail in either 24 hours, possibly before 7pm today or after the investigation had completed.

“The case would not stop here as investigation from various aspects would go on against the suspect,” he said when contacted today. — Bernama