Suspected 'Ah Long' nabbed inside aircraft in Senai

JOHOR BAHRU: A man alleged to have been involved in ‘Ah Long’ (loan shark) activities was arrested on board an aircraft at the Senai International Airport here two days ago.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 28-year-old suspect was nabbed on arrival from a northern state.

This was a follow-up to the arrest of four other individuals earlier, he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the man had been remanded for four days beginning yesterday for investigation under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 and Section 4 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

A 12-second video showing police boarding an aircraft to look for a suspect had gone viral on TikTok. -Bernama