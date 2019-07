SHAH ALAM: Police have detained a 38-year-old man for investigation in connection with a fire that destroyed four houses in Kampung Bukit Kuda, here yesterday.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the suspect was arrested at a playground near the Kota Raja Stadium in Klang at about 5am today.

“The man was found to have five previous records for robbery and drug-related offences, and is also believed to be mentally unstable,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect is in remand for investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire.

The fire, which broke out at about 7.30am yesterday, left a family of four homeless when their house was among four destroyed in the incident.

The fire was believed to have started from the suspect’s house, before it spread to the other houses, two of which were reported to be unoccupied. — Bernama