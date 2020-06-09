Suspected car thieves end up in ditch in escape bid

BATU PAHAT: Two suspected car thieves ended up in a ditch after the car they were in skidded while trying to escape yesterday.

District Police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said in the 2.30pm incident, the two men were trying to steal a car parked in front of a shopping complex in Jalan Kluang near here.

Their attempt was foiled when the public stumbled upon the duo and chased them for a few metres.

“The suspects, however, failed to control their vehicle until it skidded and hit a tree before plunging into a ditch,“ he said in a statement here today.

Investigations revealed that the two suspects had previous criminal records, he said. — Bernama