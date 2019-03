SHAH ALAM: The disposal by irresponsible parties of waste suspected to contain chemical substances was detected in the Klang River today.

According to Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) Datuk Hashim Osman, it received information on the incident at about 6pm today.

“We went to the location to determine the chemical substance and take action to prevent pollution.

“So far, from the information we obtained, the chemical substance was believed to have been disposed into the drain and started to flow into the Klang River,“ he said when contacted.

Hashim said investigations were also carried out to determine how widespread the pollution was.

Earlier today, LUAS uploaded information and photographs on its Facebook page concerning the disposal of the waste suspected to be a chemical substance. — Bernama