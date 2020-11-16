Suspected Covid-19 patient who fled hospital found

GEORGE TOWN: The man, believed to be a Covid-19 patient who allegedly fled from the Penang Hospital (HPP) here yesterday has been found.

The 23-year-old man was found about 9pm yesterday at a shop lot area in Bayan Lepas before he was picked up by medical staff and taken back to HPP.

It is learnt that the man had walked about 25 km from HPP to the location where he was found.

Penang Health Department director Dr. Asmayani Khalib, when contacted, confirmed the matter but declined to comment further.

The man who hails from Kepala Batas near here was found missing from his ward at 3.20pm yesterday.

The man, who was last seen wearing a white shirt and pants, allegedly left his pink wristband on his hospital bed before fleeing. — Bernama