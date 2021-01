JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 27: A man with several prior records relating to criminal and drug offences was arrested after a 45-minute chase along the North-South Expressway near Simpang Renggam, Kluang tonight.

South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said that the man, aged 45 and believed to be trafficking syabu and ecstasy pills, was found driving a white Toyota Altis in a suspicious manner near Jalan Lembing, Taman Sri Tebrau at 7.15 pm.

“A police officer ordered the suspect to stop his car, but the suspect accelerated to escape in the direction of Jalan Kasa and onto the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) Expressway in a dangerous manner,” he said.

According to Mohd Padzli, the car was finally stopped when a police MPV executed a cut off maneuvre at KM58 of the North-South Expressway near the Simpang Renggam northbound exit.

Checks revealed that the car was registered to a car rental company and police inspections found drugs believed to be syabu and ecstasy pills, estimated to be worth RM50,000.

He said that the suspect has been remanded for seven days until Feb 2 and the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.- Bernama