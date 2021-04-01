Suspected drug dealer uses car as weapon in escape attempt

LABUAN: A suspected drug dealer deliberately drove his car at police patrolmen and rammed into a police MPV in trying to escape here last night.

The incident at 9.30 pm was video recorded and went viral on social media platforms.

Labuan acting police chief DSP Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Ghani said the 44-year-old suspect, who was in possession of 18.16 grammes of ‘syabu’ (methamphetamine), was arrested minutes after the incident.

During the incident, the man turned aggressive and tried to escape, first by ramming his car into a Labuan Corporation’s enforcement unit Hilux vehicle before reversing it to hit police patrol personnel but crashed into their mobile patrol vehicle (MPV).

“Our personnel then fired several rounds of shots at the suspect car’s tyres as he tried to flee but he eventually surrendered as the car was unable to move. Police immediately arrested the suspect and brought him to the police station for further investigation,” he told Bernama.

According to Mohd Ibrahim, the MPV unit policemen were doing patrols in the town centre when they spotted a suspicious-looking Mitsubishi Lancer white car in Jalan Merdeka.

As they approached the car, he said the suspect immediately sped off up to Jalan Mawar where he got trapped in traffic congestion and subsequently the ‘drama’ ensued.

The man from Kampung Saguking is being investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.- Bernama