Suspected drug pusher held, drugs worth over RM2m seized in Kluang

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a man, suspected to be a drug pusher and seized various types of drugs worth over RM2 million in a rented house in Kluang, last Wednesday.

Johor deputy police chief DSP M.Kumar said the 27-year-old man was nabbed in a raid carried out at a house at about 1.30 pm on Feb 15.

He said the house, which is not in the man’s name, is believed to be used as a warehouse to store various types of drugs.

“This man’s modus operandi is to turn the rented house into a warehouse before distributing them. The drugs are packed in small tea and juice packages to deceive the authorities.

“We believe that the suspect started his activities since November last year,” he told a press conference here today.

Kumar said 35.74 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy powder, 10,800 Erimin 5 pills, and 4,869 ecstasy pills were seized along with four cars valued at RM155,000, adding that the amount of drugs could feed the addiction of 148,126 addicts.

“Investigations are ongoing to nab other members of the syndicate who are still at large,” he said.

He added that the suspect, who tested negative for drugs, and has no previous records, has been remanded for seven days until Feb 23 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama