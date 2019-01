KUCHING: Police detained a local man suspected to be a drug pusher at an entertainment centre here and seized various drugs worth more than RM9,000 in two separate raids yesterday.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department head Supt Sahar Abd Latif said acting on public information and intelligence, police nabbed the 22-year-old man at 8 pm while the drugs were seized in raids in a house at Taman Sin Hai Min and an apartment at Jalan Tawi Sii here.

“In the raid of the house, police found a plastic packet containing pills suspected to be ecstasy weighting 2.84g, a packet of crystalline substance suspected to be ketamine weighting 2.25g and sachets of fruit juice containing powder, suspected ecstasy weighting 18.80g.

“Meanwhile, in the raid on the apartment, police found 10 fruit juice sachets containing powder suspected to be ecstasy weighting 202.70g, 32 packets of crystalline substances (suspected to be ketamine) weighing 6.47g and one transparent packet containing ecstasy pills weighing 6.47g,” he said in a statement today.

Sahar said the suspect was believed to have started pushing drugs since 2017, but further investigations found that he has no past criminal record. — Bernama