Suspected drug trafficker arrested, drugs worth RM1.2m seized

KUCHING: Police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized more than 25 kilogrammes of drugs, worth RM1.2 million, in three raids in the city last Saturday (Feb 27).

Sarawak deputy police commissioner DCP Datuk Mancha Ata said the suspect, who tested negative for drug and with no precious criminal record, was in remand for seven days until March 5.

He said the suspect was arrested, together with a certain amount of drug, at a five-foot way of a restaurant in Jalan Penrissen here.

The arrest also led the police to a courier company at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce and a house in Kampung Bumbok, he told a media conference here today.

In all, he said the police seized 12,258 grammes syabu, worth RM462,888, which was packed in transparent sheets and ketamine weighing 13,376 grammes, worth RM735,680, which was wrapped in food packages.

Mancha said the police believed the drugs were sent via courier service from Peninsular Malaysia.

Also seized in the raids were a Toyota Wish and a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle, he added. - Bernama