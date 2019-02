KUANTAN: Police believe the suspect who swapped a diamond ring worth RM2.89 million for a fake one at a goldsmith shop in Genting Highlands on Sunday, had fled abroad on the same day.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof reportedly said investigations showed the 50-year-old man had gone to Vietnam.

He said the police had screened through the closed-circuit television recording (CCTV) and it was confirmed that the suspect switched the original diamond ring with the fake one while checking out the jewellery.

“There were three staff and three customers looking at jewellery during the incident. We believe the suspect has fled to Vietnam immediately after that,“ he said.

Police are investigating whether other individuals were involved in the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping, and is also liable to a fine upon conviction.

Sources told theSun the suspect had gone to the shop a month ago to check out the ring, which a staff at the jeweller had confirmed.

Bernama had reported on Tuesday that a goldsmith shop in Genting Highlands suffered a loss of RM2.89 million after a man switched the real diamond with a fake one.

In the incident at around 12.50pm, the suspect, believed to be a Chinese national, came to the shop on the pretext of buying jewellery.

The suspect then asked a salesperson to remove the five-carat diamond ring before switching it with a fake one.