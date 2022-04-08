Suspects involved in Kajang police chase arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor police arrested a foreigner and two locals including a woman suspected of being involved in an attempt to ram into policemen in Sungai Long near here early Tuesday morning.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said all the suspects, aged between 34 and 38, were detained in Bandar Sungai Long near here at about 12.30 pm yesterday.

He said in the 2.14 am incident on Tuesday, three policemen who were on crime prevention patrol came upon a Perodua Myvi car being driven suspiciously by a man.

“The policemen then attempted to stop the car but the suspect sped off and was driving recklessly. Police gave chase for about three kilometers.

“In the chase, the suspect tried several times to ram into the policemen until they come to a dead end. The suspect refused to stop his car and made a U-turn and again attempted to ram into the policemen,” he said in a statement today.

This caused the police to fire several shots at the car, but the suspect managed to escape.

Mohd Zaid said all those arrested were brought before the Kajang Court today for a remand order, adding that police are still tracking down several other individuals suspected of being involved in the case.

“I urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Kajang district police headquarters at 03-89114222 or any police station to assist in the investigation,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section186 and 307 of the Penal Code. — Bernama