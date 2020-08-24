Suspended policeman caught while attempting robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman on duty suspension from the force was caught by the public after he tried to rob a Chinese national in Pandan Perdana here on Sunday.

The 46-year-old suspect and two accomplices had approached the 29-year-old foreigner who was dining at a restaurant on Jalan Perdana 3/10 at about 7pm and identified themselves as cops.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s hands and dragged her out to a carpark.

The victim, who works as a saleswoman, screamed for help and put up a struggle as she was taken away.

Several passersby who spotted the commotion went to the victim’s aid before questioning the men.

On seeing this, two of the policeman’s accomplices bolted from the scene leaving him behind.

Ampang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Azam Ismail said the policeman who was suspended from the police force was then held by the public and handed over to police.

He said the victim lost RM5,000 and a make-up set she was carrying.

Azam said police are on a hunt for the suspect’s accomplices and the case is classified as gang robbery.