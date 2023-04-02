Suspension of leaders will not affect Johor Umno’s administration: Khaled Nordin

JOHOR BAHRU: The suspension imposed on several Johor Umno leaders will not affect the administration of the party in the state, said newly appointed Johor Umno chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said similar action had been taken before against Johor Umno leaders like Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad and Muszaidi Makmor, who is now Kota Tinggi Division chief, but Johor Umno still functioned as usual.

He said suspended Umno leaders like Sembrong Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and former Tiram state assemblyman Datuk Maulizan Bujang should not give up as they could appeal against their suspension.

“Johor Umno discussed the two leaders’ suspension and was saddened by what happened to them as they have contributed a lot to Johor Umno. We agree that they should be given space to appeal against their suspension,” the Kota Tinggi MP told reporters after chairing a special meeting of Johor Umno here today.

On Jan 27, the Umno supreme council suspended the membership of former vice-president Hishammuddin and Maulizan and expelled five members of the Pasir Gudang division.

Mohamed Khaled also said Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad would not be defending his post as Johor Bahru division chief and thanked the former Johor Baru MP for his services to the state Umno. - Bernama