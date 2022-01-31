Sustainable Development Goals latest indicators now on platform

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has posted the latest indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the SDG Dashboard platform.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said it contained 146 indicators at the national level and 19 at the district level from 2016 to 2020 based on the SDG Indicators, Malaysia, 2020 report.

This time, he said, the SDG Dashboard presented an additional 18 new indicators from 128 indicators in the previous year.

“Among the new indicators at the national level is the proportion of the rural population who live within two kilometres of an all-season road and the national recycling rate indicator.

“The indicators available at the district level are the incidence of absolute poverty; mortality rate; vaccine coverage; individuals who own a mobile telephone and have Internet access; access to water supply, sanitation and electricity; unemployment rate; waste management; and statistics on CCTV and violent crime,” he said.

The SDGs are a global commitment towards more sustainable, resilient and inclusive development with 17 goals and 169 targets. It covers three dimensions which are economic, social and environmental.

Mohd Uzir said the SDG Dashboard used the digital literacy approach and displayed the SDG indicators in an interactive way.

“It is able to attract more users, especially the local authorities, researchers and students to obtain information related to the current status of SDG Malaysia achievements up to the district level,” he added.

The SDG Dashboard is accessible at http://mysdg.dosm.gov.my/ -Bernama