SUV crash on Penang bridge: Trial to begin on Sept 24

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Magistrate’s Court here today fixed Sept 24 for the trial of the case involving a former hairdressing salon worker charged with causing the death of a college student, Moey Yun Peng, 20, in the Penang Bridge accident on January 20.

Sessions court judge Ahzah Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin, presiding, set the date when the case came up for mention today, and also fixed July 17 for re-mention.

On Feb 11, K. Vaitheswaran, 21, was charged with causing the death Moey, who was also his friend, at Kilometre 4.0 of the Penang Bridge (Perai-bound) at about 3am on that day.

He was charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000, if convicted.

In the incident, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Moey plunged into the sea after it collided with the Toyota Vios car driven by the accused.

On Feb 11, the accused had pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail of RM7,000 in one surety. The court also ordered the driving licence of the accused to be suspended until the case is over.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Afiqah Zakaria appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel S. Paramesawaran. — Bernama