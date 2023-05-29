Swatch “Rainbow” themed watches still being sold online

PETALING JAYA: The recently confiscated “Pride Collection” watches are still on sale on the brand’s online store.

As revealed by The Vibes based on the portal’s checks, the Stripe Fierce model, which features the word “LGBTQIA2S” is still being sold at RM390 each.

It is understood that “LGBTQIA2S” refers to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and two-spirit movement.

“A calendar wheel turns every 24 hours so a different icon from ‘LGBTQIA2S’ appears each day. A transparent matte clear bio-sourced case on a semi-transparent strap completes this Pride watch,” it adds.

Apart from that, other models from the rainbow collection are similarly being sold on the online platform, comprising six of the collection’s main design, and each in the individual colours of the six-striped Pride flag, costing RM365 per watch.

The home ministry on May 13 and 14 had raided 11 Swatch shops in shopping malls such as Pavillion KL, 1 Utama, Sunway Pyramid, Mid Valley Megamall, and Suria Sabah for its “Pride Collection”.

Meanwhile, five shops at malls in Alor Setar, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bharu, Johor Bahru and Kuching were issued a warning.

The raid came about after netizens had linked the “Pride Collection” watches to British rock band Coldplay’s support for the LGBT community.

The claims were refuted by its CEO Nick Hayek stating the watches seized by authorities did not contain any LGBT reference.