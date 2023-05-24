Swatch to take legal action over confiscated Rainbow watches

PETALING JAYA: Swatch Group will take legal action to recover the confiscated rainbow-themed watches that were seized by the Home Ministry during a series of raids on May 13 and 14.

Its chief executive Nick Hayek told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger of the company’s intention for legal action stating his disappointment over the confiscation of the watches designed to celebrate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) rights.

“We strongly contest that our collection of watches using rainbow colours and having a message of peace and love could be harmful for whomever,“ he told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the home ministry has yet to comment on the matter.

The watches, themed the “Pride Collection”, were created to honour the pride movement and its message of equality and diversity.