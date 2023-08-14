SWCorp: 40 illegal dumpsites detected in Malacca from Jan-April

Currently, the state has three drive-through recycling facilities, namely at Ayer Keroh Botanical Garden, Taman Bukit Rambai and Masjid Tanah.

MALACCA: The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) Malacca branch has detected 40 illegal dumpsites in the state from January until April this year.

Its director Khairuladha Ab Mutalib said SWCorp discovered that most of them stems from building and home renovation, caused by individuals who prefer the easy way out.

“The contractors involved are looking to cut costs by avoiding the expense of disposing solid waste in an authorised landfill. Additionally, many of these contractors do not possess a solid waste collection licence.

“We also discovered repeated illegal dumping activities in some locations like Taman Sutera Wangi but it is still under control,” he said, adding that enforcement officers regularly monitor the situation and would detain individuals found to have committed the offence.

He told reporters this at SWM Environment Sdn Bhd’s (SWM Environment) Sembang Santai Programme at the drive-through recycling facility here, with SWM Environment Corporate Affairs general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin also present.

Meanwhile, Mohd Norlisam said the KITARecycle drive-through facilities in Malacca had collected 117,307 kilogrammes (kg) of recyclables from January to July.

He said SWM Environment aimed to establish five more drive-through centres in the state to make it easier for the public to participate in recycling programmes.

Currently, the state has three drive-through recycling facilities, namely at Ayer Keroh Botanical Garden, Taman Bukit Rambai and Masjid Tanah.

“The first centre at the Malacca Botanical Garden has collected nearly 6,000 kg of recyclable items since it started operations, involving paper (2,453 kg), plastic (764 kg) and metals (733 kg).

“It is hoped that this facility can encourage more public members to recycle and reduce the waste generation of waste to landfills,” he said. - Bernama