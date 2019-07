IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has ordered for the appointment and swearing in ceremony of the state executive councilors (excos), scheduled for this Thursday, to be postponed.

A statement issued by the Perak Sultan’s office said the ceremony, which was scheduled at 10am at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar, will be postponed to a date to be fixed later.

The ceremony is held every year for the excos to renew their pledge.

The Perak government, under Pakatan Harapan, is helmed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Perak has 10 excos, comprising five from DAP, Amanah (three) and PKR (two). — Bernama