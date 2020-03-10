Swearing-in of new cabinet ministers begins

PUTRAJAYA: The swearing-in ceremony for the new Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers took place before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati, here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance.

The ceremony, which began at 3pm, was held following the Cabinet announcement made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

Muhyiddin’s new Cabinet line-up comprised 31 ministers, including four senior ministers, and 37 deputy ministers. - Bernama