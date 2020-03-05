Swearing-in of new Malcca CM postponed to Monday

MALACCA: The swearing-in of the new chief minister of Malacca scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to Monday, March 9.

Malacca state secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan said in a statement today that the event will take place at 3.30pm at Dewan Seri Utama in the Office of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Malacca in Ayer Keroh, here.

Malacca Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced today that all 13 Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen pulled out of the coalition to form the state government with the two Bersatu representatives.

He said the BN assemblymen, all from Umno, will instead work with Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis, who is from PKR, and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who is from DAP.

Last Monday, Mohd Khalil received representations that Chief Minister Adly Zahari, who is from Amanah, no longer commands the confidence of the majority of the state assembly.

As such, Mohd Khalil decided that another assemblyman will be appointed the chief minister. - Bernama