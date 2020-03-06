Swearing-in today for Johor exco

JOHOR BARU: The swearing-in ceremony for the new Johor state executive council line-up from the Gabungan Baharu coalition is expected to take place this morning.

The ceremony will take place at the Istana Bukit Serene before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Media practitioners have been waiting in the compound of the palace since 8am.

At 8.30 am, a car carrying Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad was seen entering the palace.

Twenty minutes later, Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the palace. - Bernama