Swearing-in tomorrow for Kedah MB

ALOR SETAR: The appointment and swearing-in ceremony of the Kedah Menteri Besar is scheduled be held tomorrow at the Istana Anak Bukit here.

Based on the media invitation letter issued by the Office of the Kedah State Secretary today, the ceremony will take place beginning 9 am at the palace’s Balai Mengadap Besar.

The swearing-in before the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah will also be attended by State Secretary Datuk Norizan Khazali.

Perikatan Nasional has won a landslide victory in the state election held yesterday after securing 33 of the 36 seats at stake. - Bernama